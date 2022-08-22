UrduPoint.com

Monkeypox Cases In Israel Surpass 200

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Monkeypox cases in Israel surpass 200

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Monkeypox cases in Israel have totaled 208, with 11 new cases detected in the past four days, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

So far, more than 2,000 people at risk have been vaccinated in Israel with a double-dose vaccine against the virus, the ministry noted.

Israel in late July announced a vaccination program for risky populations, with the shipment of 5,600 doses produced by Danish firm Bavarian Nordic. The shipment of

More Stories From Miscellaneous

