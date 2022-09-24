Monkeypox cases rise to 93 in Ecuador

UrduPoint.com

QUITO, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Ecuadoran Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday that confirmed cases of monkeypox have risen to 93.

Among the infected, 25 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 189 contacts are in an epidemiological fence.

"At the level of the Americas, Ecuador is eleventh below Argentina, Puerto Rico and Bolivia," said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry recommend hand washing and disinfection, as well as the use of a mask in public places.

Ecuador confirmed the first case of monkeypox on July 6 in a 30-year-old man living in the southwestern port city of Guayaquil.

