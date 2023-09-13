Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) has announced the launch of the Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program in Riyadh, carried out in cooperation with the Principality of Riyadh Region and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The program aims to develop a strategy for innovative entrepreneurship in Riyadh, by identifying strengths and weaknesses in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and developing pivotal initiatives to create an innovative entrepreneurship environment in the region and develop it to achieve economic and social progress.

Over the two-year duration of the program, which will consist of four stages, participants will take part in specialized workshops under the direct supervision of MIT experts, to enhance regional capabilities and work in accordance with the best international practices.