Monster Cyclone Harold Tears Through Fiji

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Monster cyclone Harold tears through Fiji

Suva, Fiji, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A deadly Pacific storm slammed into Fiji on Wednesday, tearing off roofs and flooding towns, after leaving a trail of destruction in the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

Tropical Cyclone Harold weakened slightly overnight from a scale-topping Category Five to a Four, but was still lashing Fiji with winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour (150 miles per hour), forecasters said.

The official NaDraki weather service said the cyclone was offshore south of Fiji's main island Viti Levu, but passing closer to land than initially expected.

Despite the downgrade, it said Harold remained "extremely dangerous" as it barrels eastward, threatening further damage in Tonga early Thursday.

Images on social media showed extensive damage at Nausori, just outside the Fijian capital Suva, with corrugated iron roofs peeled back by the ferocious winds.

The main street of Ba, in the island's north, was submerged after the local river burst its banks.

"Emergency authorities are the only personnel allowed to travel, all Fijians should stay indoors," Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said.

"There are a number of reports of winds whipping up flying debris in the Suva area. It can be deadly. Keep yourself indoors and out of harm's way." The National Disaster Management Office said residents along much of the south coast, home to many of the country's major tourist resorts, should evacuate.

NDMO director Vasiti Soko said 85 evacuation centres had been set up and officials were attempting to maintain social distancing to ensure COVID-19 did not spread among those fleeing the cyclone.

Fiji has 15 cases of the coronavirus, with all known sufferers in quarantine before the cyclone hit.

