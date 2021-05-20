UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monte Carlo Roars Back To Life As Perez Sets Early Pace For Red Bull

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Monte Carlo roars back to life as Perez sets early pace for Red Bull

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Sergio Perez set a sizzling pace round the streets of Monte Carlo under crisp, blue skies on Thursday in the first practice session for the fifth event of the Grand Prix season.

The iconic race was cancelled last season due to the pandemic, and resumes as restrictions in Monaco and surrounding France are slackened.

At the wheel of the second Red Bull, Mexican driver Perez zipped around the 3.337km circuit in 1min 12.487sec.

Ferrari new boy Carlos Sainz was second and Max Verstappen in the other Red Bull was third.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth in the morning session in his Mercedes, just behind Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri.

Briton Hamilton, targeting his 99th win on Sunday, leads Dutchman Verstappen by 14 points after four races in the chase for the drivers crown.

Local boy Charles Leclerc was last for Ferrari after gearbox problems. Double world champion Fernando Alonso was 13th ot of the 20 drivers in the opening session for Alpine.

There is a second free practice Thursday at 1500GMT.

Monaco's iconic street circuit welcomed 7,500 fans to its grandstands for practice.

Free Practice first session:1. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull-Honda) 1min 12.487sec (36 laps), 2. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) 1:12.606 (32), 3. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:12.648 (39), 4. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:12.929 (37), 5. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:12.995 (34), 6. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:13.131 (36), 7. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 1:13.236 (31), 8. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:13.732 (33), 9. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:13.746 (39) 10. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 1:14.081 (31), 11. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:14.090 (33), 12. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) 1:14.106 (27), 13. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) 1:14.205 (37), 14. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:14.268 (41) 15. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 1:14.281 (36), 16. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:14.320 (37), 17. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas-Ferrari) 1:14.616 (33), 18. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 1:14.801 (35), 19. George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 1:14.840 (35), 20. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:19.618 (4)

Related Topics

World France Driver Mercedes Hamilton Monaco George Alpine Pierre Sunday Event Ferrari Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

1 minute ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

16 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

17 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

31 minutes ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

46 minutes ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.