Montenegro delays start of school over coronavirus

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Montenegro will postpone the start of the school year by one month due to the the "uncertain" status of the coronavirus pandemic, the education ministry said Tuesday.

Countries across the Balkans have been debating how to safely resume classes after a summer of rising coronavirus infections.

"A regular start date carries risks for children's health," the education ministry said, announcing that the first day of school would be moved from September 1 to October 1.

In neighbouring Serbia, which has been much harder hit by the virus, the government recently decided to let parents of students in the first four grades choose whether to send their children to school or continue online in the fall.

As elsewhere in the region, classes in Montenegro went online after the pandemic started to hit in March.

The country brought a small number of infections down to zero for a period in May, but cases have started to rise again in the summer, now reaching some 4,000 for a population of just 620,000 people.

With the Adriatic country's crucial tourism sector hit hard, authorities have tried to ease the economic fallout by recently reopening the borders to tourists from neighbouring Balkan states and to Russia, one of the top markets.