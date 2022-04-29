Montenegro elects new minority government

Cetinje, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Montenegro's parliament elected a new pro-Western minority government on Thursday that saw major right-wing and pro-Russian parties kicked out of the cabinet.

The tiny Adriatic country's parliament voted in 36-year-old Dritan Abazovic as the new prime minister, although his party currently holds only four seats in the 81-member legislature.

The majority will be razor-thin, with 45 lawmakers supporting the reshuffle.

Abazovic, a liberal leftist who served as deputy premier in the previous government, initiated a vote of no confidence in early February, claiming the previous administration had not delivered on promises.

He has pledged to speed up Montenegro's EU accession effort and to tackle the corruption that plagues the country of some 620,000.

"We will fight against organised crime and corruption in the desire to leave our children a safe country and a better standard," Abazovic said while addressing the parliament.

The new government's mandate will be limited to one year, newly elected Defence Minister Rasko Konjevic said.

The reshuffle comes less than two years since Montenegrins voted out powerful President Milo Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which wielded power in the tiny Balkan country for three decades.

Even though the party was voted out, deep political rifts persisted between pro-Western forces and a variety of right-wing parties close to Serbia and Russia, complicating governing.

Nearly a third of Montenegro's population identifies as Serb and some even refuse to acknowledge Montenegro's independence.

DPS lawmakers voted in favour of the new government, but pledged that they will not be a part of it.

"Montenegro is geo-strategically, economically and institutionally on its knees", said DPS MP Jevto Erakovic, adding that their support for the reshuffle would end the "agony in which Montenegro finds itself".

Pro-EU Abazovic remains a fierce critic of Djukanovic, accusing him of authoritarian tendencies.

The new government will be propped up by smaller parties supported by ethnic-minority lawmakers and a tiny pro-Serb party.