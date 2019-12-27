Montenegro MPs held after violent protest over religion law

(@imziishan)

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :More than a dozen Montenegrin opposition MPs were detained in parliament on Friday after they violently protested a controversial law on religious freedom, which was passed after the group was taken away.

The law has raised tensions in recent weeks between the government and a pro-Serb opposition which is close to the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), Montenegro's main religious body.

Under the legislation, religious communities need to prove ownership of property from before 1918, when Montenegro lost its independence, in order to keep it.

The SPC, which runs hundreds of monasteries in the tiny country,accuses the government of trying to appropriate church heritage andpurloin its assets.