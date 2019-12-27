UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro MPs Held After Violent Protest Over Religion Law

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

Montenegro MPs held after violent protest over religion law

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :More than a dozen Montenegrin opposition MPs were detained in parliament on Friday after they violently protested a controversial law on religious freedom, which was passed after the group was taken away.

The law has raised tensions in recent weeks between the government and a pro-Serb opposition which is close to the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), Montenegro's main religious body.

Under the legislation, religious communities need to prove ownership of property from before 1918, when Montenegro lost its independence, in order to keep it.

The SPC, which runs hundreds of monasteries in the tiny country,accuses the government of trying to appropriate church heritage andpurloin its assets.

Related Topics

Parliament Independence Church From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PPP will observe Benazir Bhutto’s death annivers ..

29 minutes ago

Russia to Soon Study Possibility of OPEC+ Withdraw ..

55 minutes ago

15 killed, dozens injured as plane crashes in Kaza ..

55 minutes ago

India ejects second European 'for protesting'

55 minutes ago

Opposition seems confused: Leader Pakistan Tehreek ..

55 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.