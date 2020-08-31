UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro Ruling Party Leads Poll But Opposition Could Form Majority: Results

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Montenegro ruling party leads poll but opposition could form majority: results

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Montenegro's ruling DPS party held a narrow lead after a tight election, official results showed Monday, but could be knocked from power for the first time in three decades if opposition camps unite.

The ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) won 35 percent of the vote, followed by 32.5 percent for the main the pro-Serb opposition alliance, "For the Future of Montenegro", the state electoral commission said with 98 percent of ballots counted from Sunday's election.

Next in line were two other opposition parties, with 12.5 percent and 5.5 percent of the votes.

str-ssm/wdb

Related Topics

Election Vote Alliance Lead Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

‘We couldn’t bowl well,’ says Babar Azam

12 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Abha Airport

23 minutes ago

Pak Army’s relief efforts continue in rain-hit a ..

33 minutes ago

Heavy rain is likely to hit most parts of Pakistan ..

52 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone s ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstani President on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.