Montenegro ruling party leads poll but opposition could form majority: results

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Montenegro's ruling DPS party held a narrow lead after a tight election, official results showed Monday, but could be knocked from power for the first time in three decades if opposition camps unite.

The ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) won 35 percent of the vote, followed by 32.5 percent for the main the pro-Serb opposition alliance, "For the Future of Montenegro", the state electoral commission said with 98 percent of ballots counted from Sunday's election.

Next in line were two other opposition parties, with 12.5 percent and 5.5 percent of the votes.

