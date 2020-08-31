Montenegro ruling party neck-in-neck with the opposition: exit poll

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Montenegro's veteran ruling party was leading by a hair over the pro-Serb opposition, a preliminary exit poll indicatedSunday.

The pro-West Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), who have been in power for some three decades, were in line for 34.

7 percent of the vote, followed by the opposition "For the Future of Montenegro" coalition with 33.1 percent, according to a poll by election monitor CeMI based on 70 percent of its sample.