Montenegro Ruling Party Neck-in-neck With The Opposition: Exit Poll
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 01:40 AM
Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Montenegro's veteran ruling party was leading by a hair over the pro-Serb opposition, a preliminary exit poll indicatedSunday.
The pro-West Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), who have been in power for some three decades, were in line for 34.
7 percent of the vote, followed by the opposition "For the Future of Montenegro" coalition with 33.1 percent, according to a poll by election monitor CeMI based on 70 percent of its sample.