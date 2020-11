Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Montenegro and Serbia on Saturday expelled each other's ambassadors, both countries' foreign ministries said, in a move likely further to strain already tense relations between two former Yugoslav republics.

Podgorica declared Serbian ambassador Vladimir Bozovic persona non grata for "interfering in Montenegro's internal affairs", a foreign ministry statement said citing remarks he had made about history.

Serbia then said Montenegrin envoy Tarzan Milosevic had been given 72 hours to leave.

Montenegro proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2006, but tensions around national identity are still haunting the tiny Balkans nation.