UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro Shutters National Carrier

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Montenegro shutters national carrier

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Montenegro's government is shutting down its national carrier, burdened with mounting debts that left it dependent on state subsidies.

"We cannot take any decision that would be legal ... to prolong the life of Montenegro Airlines," Minister of Investment Mladen Bojanic said Thursday at a press conference.

Procedures to shut down the company, which employs around 360 people, would cost around 50 million Euros ($61 million) and should begin "as soon as possible," he added.

Bojanic also said that the tiny Balkan country of around 600,000 people would aim to get a new carrier off the ground in six to nine months.

Montenegro Airlines' fleet consisted of four leased planes -- three Embraer 195s and a Fokker F100.

The company registered nearly 660,000 passengers last year, the highest figure since it was established in 1994, according to official data.

Serving around 30 destinations worldwide, especially during the summer season, it boasted annual revenues of 70-80 million euros but still had to take on debt to keep flying.

That left the company vulnerable when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out air traffic this year.

In January-September, Montenegro Airlines' revenues fell 80 percent compared with 2019.

A 155-million-euro rescue plan decided in December last year had to be dropped after Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair complained to the European Commission.

Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic, whose party lost August legislative elections for the first time in three decades, denounced the closure as a "populist" decision.

"Closing down a company is simple and quick, even if it is the national company. But it can also be very risky and imprudent, especially in a country where a quarter of GDP is generated in the tourism sector," Djukanovic said.

Related Topics

Company Traffic Ireland August December 2019 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

3 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

36 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

41 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

36 minutes ago

Results of Russia's Sputnik V Trials on Senior Cit ..

36 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.