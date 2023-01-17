Montenegro to hold presidential elections on March 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE, Serbia , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Montenegro will hold presidential elections on March 19, Parliament Speaker Danijela Djurovic announced Monday.

The current mandate of President Milo Ðukanovic began on May 20, 2018 with the swearing-in of the members of the Parliament of Montenegro.

A candidate needs a majority of more than 50% of the vote in the first round to win.

If no candidate wins a majority of the votes in the first round, the race will narrow to the top two in a runoff after two weeks.

The president of Montenegro is elected for five years.

No less than 60 days and no more than 90 days can pass from the day of calling the elections to the day of holding them for the president of Montenegro.