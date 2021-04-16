UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro Tries To Cool EU Row Over $1 Billion China Road

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Montenegro tries to cool EU row over $1 billion China road

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Montenegro's finance minister on Friday tried to ease concern over a near $1 billion Chinese-backed road project, insisting the country could afford to repay the debt and did not need EU help.

The project is part of a huge wave of Chinese investments across the Balkan region, which has sparked concern that governments have become too reliant on Beijing's money.

The NATO country, which is pushing for EU membership, took out the $944 million (788 million euro) loan in 2014, but the project has been dogged by allegations of corruption and doubts over its viability ever since.

Finance Minister Milojko Spajic, part of a government that took power last year after three decades of rule by the socialists, had been widely quoted this week as saying Montenegro wanted EU help to repay or refinance the debt he inherited.

The reports prompted the bloc to flatly reject the idea, but Spajic told AFP the claims were based on misunderstandings.

"As we have already said, no request for taking over, payment or assistance in repaying the Chinese debt was sent to the European Commission, and therefore it could not be rejected," he said.

And he insisted the country was in a position to service the loan, with 14 years of repayments due to start in July.

"Montenegro has stable and sustainable public finances and can regularly finance all its debts and obligations to international partners," he said.

The public debt in Montenegro, a state of 600,000 people on the Adriatic coast, stood at 97 percent of GDP last year and the coronavirus pandemic has wrecked the tourism industry, its main source of income.

Related Topics

NATO Corruption Loan China Road Beijing Euro Money July All Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

11 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

37 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

37 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

59 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.