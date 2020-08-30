UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montenegro Votes In Tense Election Shadowed By Church Row

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Montenegro votes in tense election shadowed by church row

Podgorica, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Montenegrins went to the polls Sunday in an election testing the three-decade domination of a pro-West party which has faced a year of protests and high tension with supporters of the influential Orthodox church.

A dynamic reformist to some and a corrupt autocrat to others, President Milo Djukanovic has led the Adriatic nation for half of his life, taking it from the end of communism in the 1990s to independence from Serbia in 2006 and more recently into NATO, to the dismay of Russia.

His Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) has never lost an election.

But its majority in parliament is razor thin, and this year the party faces a challenge from an emboldened right-wing and pro-Serb opposition who want closer links with Belgrade and Moscow.

The run-up to the election has been marked by inflammatory rhetoric from both sides, with police warning of possible unrest on voting day.

"I just want peace in Montenegro, nothing else, and progress, and we will settle everything else," said Branislav Sofranac, a 59-year-old civil servant casting a ballot in the capital Podgorica.

He and other voters wore mandatory masks at polling stations which opened at 0500 GMT, with distancing rules and other measures to avoid spread of Covid-19.

The virus has battered Montenegro's tourism-dependant economy, putting the country on course for its worst contraction in over a decade.

But the election has instead focused on the sensitive identity debates ignited by Djukanovic's row with the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC).

The conflict erupted in late 2019 when the government passed a law that could turn hundreds of SPC-run monasteries in Montenegro into state property.

While Montenegro declared independence from Serbia in 2006, the SPC remains its largest religious institution and a third of the country's 620,000 population identify as Serb.

- 'Tense situation' - The law set off huge anti-government protests, led by priests and backed by the opposition who accuse Djukanovic of trying to steal the holy sites and erase Serb heritage.

Ahead of the election, demonstrations have taken the form of car rallies, with protesters waving Serbian flags.

The president, who projects himself as a custodian of stability, has used such reactions to raise fears about a threat to Montenegro's sovereignty.

The opposition parties are "the political infantry of Greater Serbia nationalism", he said recently, referring to an ultra-nationalist dream to unite all parts of the Balkans with Serb communities.

While DPS is tipped to win, they could fall short of an absolute majority, forcing them to find new coalition partners.

Analysts say a slate of smaller parties focusing on the economy and weak rule of law could therefore play a decisive role.

"It is a tense situation and the outcome of the elections will depend on the outcome within the civic bloc," Podgorica-based analyst Milos Besic told AFP.

The polls close at 1800 GMT, with initial results expected several hours later.

- 'Change is good' - Montenegro is a front-runner in the Balkans on its path to joining the EU, with an initial entry date set for 2025.

But issues like graft, media freedoms and organised crime remain major concerns in Brussels.

The US-based Freedom House has recently branded the country a "hybrid regime" instead of a democracy, due to corruption and to strongman tactics employed by Djukanovic.

"It would be good to change, whatever the risk," said Nikola Jovanovic, a young businessman in the capital.

"I don't really have any preferences for who, but changes are very important for the development of society."The police warnings about unrest recall the last 2016 parliamentary poll, when authorities claimed to have foiled a coup plot -- allegedly with Russian help -- aimed at preventing Montenegro from joining NATO.

Among the 20 arrested, mostly ethnic Serbs, were two opposition leaders later sentenced to five years in prison, which they are currently appealing.

Related Topics

Election NATO Corruption Police Moscow Russia Parliament Democracy Car Young Brussels Podgorica Progress Belgrade Independence Serbia Sunday 2016 2019 Church Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health, Royal Children’s Hospital Me ..

31 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Austrian P ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality opens Mushrif Park for cycling ..

1 hour ago

More food assistance delivered to needy families i ..

1 hour ago

IACAD announces resumption of prayers in mosques i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 1,196 scholarships for stud ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.