Montpellier Keeper Lecomte Joins Monaco

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Montpellier keeper Lecomte joins Monaco

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte has joined Monaco on a five-year deal, the Principality club announced on Monday.

Lecomte, 28, who was part of coach Didier Deschamps' most recent France squad in June but did not feature has played 194 Ligue 1 matches since his debut for former club Lorient.

According to sources the fee could rise to 13 million Euros ($14.64 million) with different bonuses.

Following an injury to ex-Croatia keeper Danijel Subasic, Lecomte is expected to be Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim's number one for the coming season.

Lecomte is Jardim's second summer signing. Gelson Martins joined on a permanent deal after spending the last half of last season on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Monaco narrowly avoided relegation from Ligue 1 finishing two points above 18th-placed Dijon who won a play-off with Ligue 2's Lens to retain their top-flight status.

