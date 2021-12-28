UrduPoint.com

Montpellier Win At Biarritz In Top 14 Battle

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:20 AM

Montpellier win at Biarritz in Top 14 battle

Biarritz, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Montpellier maintained their Top 14 charge with a 27-12 away win and a bonus point at rock-bottom Biarritz on Monday.

The home side scored four first-half penalties through Brett Herron, but went in 12-13 down at the break after a try from Handre Pollard.

Vincent Rattez and Masivesi Dakuwaqa then sealed victory in the final 15 minutes despite Bastien Chalureau being sent off on the hour, earning the bonus point that saw Philippe Saint-André's men join Toulouse on level second in the table.

Bordeaux still lead the Top 14 on 42 points with Toulouse and Montpellier two points back, although Montpellier have played one match more.

"We got two lovely tries when we were a man down, but none of that was easy," Saint-André said. "I'm proud we picked up the bonus, it doesn't often happen at Biarritz." Biarritz boss Shaun Sowerby said he was deeply disappointed.

"We did everything except score in that second half, we really pushed them, but in the end they had the quality.

In Monday's late game La Rochelle thumped Lyon 25-3 in dreadful, driving rain to climb fourth with a sixth straight home win.

Castres edged Perpignon 20-19 away on Sunday while Toulouse v Stade Francais, Toulon v Bordeaux-Begles, Brive v Clermont and Racing 92 v Pau were all postponed due to Covid.

Related Topics

Biarritz Toulon Montpellier Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Man Lead Turkish Lira Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

11 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

9 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

8 hours ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.