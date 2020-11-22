UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montpellier Win Thriller To Move Joint Second In Ligue 1

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:50 PM

Montpellier win thriller to move joint second in Ligue 1

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Montpellier beat Strasbourg 4-3 in a dramatic match on Sunday to move level with Monaco in the Ligue 1 table, just four points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Gaetan Laborde scored the winner midway through the second period after the two sides shared six goals in the first half.

Defending champions PSG blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Monaco on Friday and hand the chasing pack the chance to close the gap.

Montpellier have an identical record and goal difference to Monaco, although fourth-placed Lille could leapfrog the pair and move two points behind PSG if they beat Lorient later on Sunday.

Montpellier, the 2012 champions, led 2-0 through early goals from Pedro Mendes and Andy Delort, but Strasbourg hit back with a brace of penalties from Kenny Lala and Habib Diallo.

Former Wigan Athletic striker Delort restored the hosts' advantage, and although Ludovic Ajorque levelled on the stroke of half-time, Laborde had the final say.

Lyon could also jump within four points of PSG when they visit Angers later on Sunday, while Marseille are only six points off the pace with two games in hand.

Related Topics

Visit Angers Lorient Montpellier Lille Strasbourg Marseille Monaco Lead Sunday From PSG Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sawab Center launches new campaign exposing Daesh ..

11 minutes ago

UAE assessing return to service of Boeing&#039;s 7 ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Government provides &quot;Masarra&quot; servic ..

41 minutes ago

SCI collects AED59.6 million through e-donation se ..

55 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed urges Ethiopian parties to retu ..

55 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.