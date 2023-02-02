UrduPoint.com

Montreal Snow-clearing: Good For Traffic, Bad For Environment

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Montreal snow-clearing: good for traffic, bad for environment

Montreal, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A choreographed ballet of massive trucks, snowplows and snowblowers takes over the streets of Montreal whenever it snows, an enormous logistical effort with a significant environmental cost.

Hundreds of snow-clearing vehicles are deployed across the frigid Canadian city for 100 or more days each year on average, dusting the road with salt and belching emissions into the air.

"The snow challenge in Montreal is colossal," says city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

If the city's streets and sidewalks were put end to end, they would total 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) or the equivalent of the distance from Montreal to Beijing, he said.

Some 3,000 employees and 2,200 vehicles go into action day and night every time it snows, helping make the streets passable.

In Montreal alone, the equivalent of 150,000 tons of salt is spread on roads and sidewalks over the winter.

"It has an impact on ecosystems," Florent Barbecot, a professor of hydrogeology at the University of Quebec in Montreal, told AFP.

"We have seen for a few years the level of salt which is rising a little bit everywhere in the environment." Some of it stays on the roads, dries and evaporates when temperatures warm, "ending up in the atmosphere... which will affect future precipitation," he said.

The city recognizes that salt is bad for the environment, but despite ongoing research, no effective substitute has been found.

It is "a material that does us a great service," by lowering the freezing temperature of ice and melting icy patches, Sabourin explained.

With almost two meters (six feet) of snowfall in Montreal each year, the city simply cannot go without massive snow management.

As a substitute, "we tried coffee grinds, it smelled good, but it was not a success," Sabourin added.

Beetroot juice has also been tried, which is less corrosive than salt, "but it stained floors a lot, people were not happy," he said.

Until the late 1990s, snow soiled by waste and pollution was dumped directly into the St. Lawrence River, before the practice was banned.

Some of it is now poured into snow chutes connected to the sewer system.

But the majority (75 percent) is stored in quarries, where the snow is piled high. One mound on the city's south side stretches the width of several football fields and rises ten storeys high.

At the foot, trucks appear tiny in comparison as they dump snow, most of it looking more grey than white.

In a few months, the spring thaw will melt the snow, and waste and gravel will be separated from the water, which is treated before being discharged into the river.

According to Barbecot, the city should simply use less salt, but that would require changing "the way we live" by limiting urban sprawl and driving less.

"That's a societal choice," he said.

In the streets, locals do not seem ready to embrace such a massive shift.

According to Charles Drolet, who was working behind the wheel of a city snowblower, residents mostly just want to see more frequent ploughing of streets.

For resident Francine Lalonde, salting roads and snow removal "is a necessary evil," despite the negative environmental impacts.

Related Topics

Football Snow Water Vehicles Road Beijing Lawrence From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

1 hour ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

9 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

9 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

10 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.