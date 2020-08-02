UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montreal's Tourist Heart A Ghost Town In Pandemic Summer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Montreal's tourist heart a ghost town in pandemic summer

Montreal, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Stripped of the crowds of visitors that usually flock to its sights, from the Grand Prix to its renowned festivals, Montreal is trying to reinvent itself during the coronavirus pandemic and salvage what is left of its summer.

The city is spending heavily and sponsoring dozens of artistic shows in an effort to lure visitors.

But despite its best efforts, the damage is all too obvious.

"Look at the terraces here, they are all empty, it's incredible," said Sam Namour, owner of an Inuit art gallery in Old Montreal, pointing to the deserted cafes on Jacques Cartier Square.

Over the past 40 years, Namour has greeted thousands of visitors to his gallery, including former presidents Bill Clinton of the US and Jacques Chirac of France. But on this hot summer's day, not a single person has entered his establishment since he opened up three hours earlier.

Around 11 million tourists visit the city in a normal year, 80 percent of them from outside Quebec province, spending some Can$4 billion (USD$3 billion), said Yves Lalumiere, head of the city's tourism board.

Related Topics

France Visit All From Best Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant step for ..

9 hours ago

No coronavirus cases detected among pilgrims to da ..

10 hours ago

Startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant reflect ..

10 hours ago

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

12 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.