Monza Claim First Serie A Win To End Juve's Unbeaten Start

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Monza claim first Serie A win to end Juve's unbeaten start

Monza, Italy, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Monza won their first ever match in Serie A on Sunday after stunning 10-man Juventus 1-0 to pile more pressure on under-fire Massimiliano Allegri.

Christian Gytkjaer netted a historic goal 15 minutes from the end at the U-Power Stadium to move the club owned by Silvio Berlusconi off the bottom of the table and end Juve's unbeaten start to the season.

Monza took their first three points of the campaign in their first match under Raffaele Palladino, who replaced sacked Giovanni Stroppa on Tuesday.

They are still in the relegation zone but a single point behind 17th-placed Verona, who were beaten 2-0 at Fiorentina.

Troubled Juve, who lost Angel Di Maria to a straight red card five minutes before half-time, sit in eighth after winning just two of their opening seven matches.

They are six points behind provisional league leaders Udinese following their 3-1 win over Inter Milan earlier on Sunday.

