UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moody's Downgrades Britain Debt Outlook To Negative

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Moody's downgrades Britain debt outlook to negative

Washington, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Credit ratings agency Moody's on Friday downgraded the outlook for Britain's debt, citing mounting policy challenges amid the Brexit debate.

The agency cut the outlook to negative from stable but kept the debt at the investment grade Aa2.

The ratings agency Fitch had similarly put Britain on "negative watch" in February.

Pointing to "paralysis that has characterized the Brexit-era policymaking process," Moody's said London has "struggled to cope with the magnitude of policy challenges that they currently face." In addition, Britain's "economic and fiscal strength are likely to be weaker going forward and more susceptible to shocks than previously assumed," Moody's said in a statement.

Britons voted by 52 percent to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, but MPs have been divided over how, when and even if that result should be delivered.

The political wrangling has forced two successive Conservative governments to ask the European Union to delay Brexit three times this year.

It is now set for January 31.

Current Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes the snap election next month will give him a majority in the House of Commons to allow him to ratify his exit terms and finally leave the EU.

"Over the longer term, institutional weakening may also impact the UK's economic strength, through its effect on the investment climate and on the UK's attractiveness to skilled and unskilled foreign labor," Moody's said.

"In recent years, we have already seen the negative impact this can have, and Moody's expects this negative influence will likely endure as the exit process continues and uncertainties persist during the subsequent phase of trade negotiations with the EU and with other nations."Britain remains highly indebted and this was unlikely to change in the next three to four years, according to Moody's.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister European Union London United Kingdom Brexit January February May 2016 From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairma ..

8 hours ago

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

9 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

10 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

10 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.