Moody's Downgrades Britain's Debt Ratings To Aa3 On Brexit Damage

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Moody's downgrades Britain's debt ratings to Aa3 on Brexit damage

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Moody's on Friday cut the rating on Britain's debt a notch to Aa3, citing a weakening economy "exacerbated" by Brexit.

"The UK's economic strength has diminished since we downgraded the rating to Aa2 in September 2017," Moody's said in a statement.

"Growth has been meaningfully weaker than expected and is likely to remain so in the future... exacerbated by the decision to leave the EU and by the UK's subsequent inability to reach a trade deal with the EU."The British economy also will be "damaged by the scarring that is likely to be the legacy of the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely impacted the UK economy."The outlook on the debt was changed to stable from negative.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

