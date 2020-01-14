(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Ratings agency Moody's on Monday placed Boeing's debt rating on review for downgrade, on the same day that new chief executive David Calhoun took charge of the crisis-hit company after two deadly jetliner crashes.

"Recent developments suggest a more costly and protracted recovery for Boeing to restore confidence with its various market constituents, and an ensuing period of heightened operational and financial risk," said Moody's Jonathan Root.