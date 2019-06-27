UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moon Leaves For Osaka To Join G-20 Summit, Talks With Xi, Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Moon leaves for Osaka to join G-20 summit, talks with Xi, Putin

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :President Moon Jae-in headed to Japan on Thursday to attend a Group of 20 (G-20) summit, which would also set the stage for his bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Soon after arrival, Moon will hold his first one-on-one talks with Xi Jinping in seven months, according his office, Cheong Wa Dae.

They met each other on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) regional summit in Papua New Guinea last November.

Moon is expected to be briefed on the results of Xi's trip to Pyongyang last week, where Xi had talks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

In a joint written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies Wednesday, Moon expressed hope that Xi's North Korea visit would be a "turning point that can help resume dialogues between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the United States." He added, "At the upcoming G-20 summit, I will be able to meet with President Xi in person and hear about the results of his visit to the North.

" Following a meeting with Xi in Osaka, Moon will meet with a group of ethnic Koreans there.

He will then join the two-day G-20 session, set to open Friday, which Cheong Wa Dae officials describe as a chance to publicize South Korea's peace initiative and support for dealing with pending global issues.

This year's G-20 is to address such affairs as the global economy, trade, investment, combating inequality and an innovative, inclusive world vision, as well as climate change, the environment and energy.

Moon is also scheduled to have separate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the fringes of the G-20, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

In the Moon-Putin talks, in particular, the Korea peace process will apparently be high on the agenda.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Russia China Narendra Modi Visit Wa Osaka Pyongyang Vladimir Putin Argentina Papua New Guinea Japan South Korea United States North Korea Justin Trudeau Joko Widodo November Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 June 2019

1 hour ago

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

11 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

11 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.