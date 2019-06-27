Moon leaves for Osaka to join G-20 summit, talks with Xi, Putin

(@imziishan)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :President Moon Jae-in headed to Japan on Thursday to attend a Group of 20 (G-20) summit, which would also set the stage for his bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Soon after arrival, Moon will hold his first one-on-one talks with Xi Jinping in seven months, according his office, Cheong Wa Dae.

They met each other on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) regional summit in Papua New Guinea last November.

Moon is expected to be briefed on the results of Xi's trip to Pyongyang last week, where Xi had talks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

In a joint written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies Wednesday, Moon expressed hope that Xi's North Korea visit would be a "turning point that can help resume dialogues between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the United States." He added, "At the upcoming G-20 summit, I will be able to meet with President Xi in person and hear about the results of his visit to the North.

" Following a meeting with Xi in Osaka, Moon will meet with a group of ethnic Koreans there.

He will then join the two-day G-20 session, set to open Friday, which Cheong Wa Dae officials describe as a chance to publicize South Korea's peace initiative and support for dealing with pending global issues.

This year's G-20 is to address such affairs as the global economy, trade, investment, combating inequality and an innovative, inclusive world vision, as well as climate change, the environment and energy.

Moon is also scheduled to have separate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the fringes of the G-20, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

In the Moon-Putin talks, in particular, the Korea peace process will apparently be high on the agenda.