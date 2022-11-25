UrduPoint.com

Moore Starts For Wales In World Cup Match Against Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Moore starts for Wales in World Cup match against Iran

AlRayyan, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Wales striker Kieffer Moore has been named in the starting line-up for Friday's match against Iran after his impressive performance off the bench in the opening 1-1 draw against the USA.

Midfielder Joe Allen, who has not played since September, has been named on the bench for the Group B clash.

Wales captain Gareth Bale will make his 110th appearance for the Dragons, breaking the team's all-time appearance record.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has made five changes to the side that lost 6-2 against England, bringing Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun back into the starting line-up.

Azmoun will partner Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who scored two goals against England.

The Persian Eagles named Hossein Hosseini between the sticks, with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand missing after suffering concussion against England.

Both Bale and Chris Mepham enter the match on yellow cards and will be suspended for the final group stage match against England if they pick up another booking.

Iran's Morteza Pouraligangi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh also picked up bookings against England.

Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group B match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (kick off 1000 GMT): Wales (3-5-2) Wayne Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore Coach: Rob Page (WAL) Iran (4-4-2)Hossein Hosseini; Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Majid Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian; Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Ehsan Hajsafi (capt), Milad Mohammadi; Mehdi Taremi, Sardar AzmounCoach: Carlos Queiroz (POR)

Related Topics

USA World Iran Porto Wales September Coach

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

2 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.