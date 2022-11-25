Moore starts for Wales in World Cup match against Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

AlRayyan, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Wales striker Kieffer Moore has been named in the starting line-up for Friday's match against Iran after his impressive performance off the bench in the opening 1-1 draw against the USA.

Midfielder Joe Allen, who has not played since September, has been named on the bench for the Group B clash.

Wales captain Gareth Bale will make his 110th appearance for the Dragons, breaking the team's all-time appearance record.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has made five changes to the side that lost 6-2 against England, bringing Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun back into the starting line-up.

Azmoun will partner Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who scored two goals against England.

The Persian Eagles named Hossein Hosseini between the sticks, with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand missing after suffering concussion against England.

Both Bale and Chris Mepham enter the match on yellow cards and will be suspended for the final group stage match against England if they pick up another booking.

Iran's Morteza Pouraligangi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh also picked up bookings against England.

Starting line-ups in the World Cup Group B match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (kick off 1000 GMT): Wales (3-5-2) Wayne Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore Coach: Rob Page (WAL) Iran (4-4-2)Hossein Hosseini; Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Majid Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian; Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Ehsan Hajsafi (capt), Milad Mohammadi; Mehdi Taremi, Sardar AzmounCoach: Carlos Queiroz (POR)