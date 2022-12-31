UrduPoint.com

'Moral, Historical Rightness Is On Our Side', Putin Says On NYE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 10:30 PM

'Moral, historical rightness is on our side', Putin says on NYE

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :President Vladimir Putin said in his New Year's address Saturday that "moral, historical rightness" is on Russia's side as his country faces international condemnation for its offensive in Ukraine.

As Russian regions in the Far East rung in the New Year, the Russian leader delivered his traditional midnight address standing among soldiers who fought in Ukraine, according to Russian news agencies.

Putin said in remarks carried by news agencies that this year was marked by "truly pivotal, fateful events" which became "the frontier that lays the foundation for our common future, for our true independence".

"Today we are fighting for this, protecting our people in our own historical territories, in the new constituent entities of the Russian Federation," he added, referring to Ukrainian regions that Russia claimed to have annexed.

"Moral, historical rightness is on our side," he said.

