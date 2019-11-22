Morales cites 'right' to stand again but Bolivia peace is priority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Thursday said he had the "right" to stand again in new elections but would stand aside if that prevented bringing an end to political turmoil.

"I have the right to stand -- but if that harms pacifying the nation then I stand aside," Morales, currently in exile in Mexico, said in an interview with German news magazine Der Spiegel.

Bolivia was plunged into crisis following presidential elections on October 20 as he sought a fourth mandate.

Although he topped the poll Morales, 60, was accused of rigging the results and fled to Mexico after losing the support of the security forces, sparking his November 10 resignation.

Since arriving in Mexico, the champion of Bolivia's majority indigenous peoples has been accused by the conservative transitional government of helping orchestrate protests by supporters in which more than 32 people have been killed.

Asked when he might return to Bolivia the former coca farmer told Spiegel "now, if that were possible -- I miss my home very much. I used to work every day from five in the morning until ten or 11 at night." But he suggested he envisaged passing on the torch almost 14 years after first taking office as his landlocked Andean nation's first indigeneous president.

"Now, future generations will probably have to continue this fight," said Morales, adding that his personal "security must be guaranteed" if he does go back to his homeland.

He also addressed the possibility of legal action against him over the ballot-rigging allegations made following a poll audit by the Organization of American States.

"If they want to put me on trial then let them do so. I will come through that.

"But they cannot put me in jail because I am innocent," he insisted.

Speaking a day after interim President Jeanine Anez asked Congress to approve a law that would allow for new elections, Morales slammed her administration as "not a government of transition -- this is a dictatorship."The draft law Anez is proposing must receive approval in parliament, where Morale's Socialist movement MAS enjoys a majority. It would annul the result of last month's election and see the formation of a new election tribunal -- moves she says would form the basis for generating "a national consensus."