UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morales Confirms Bolivia Return, With Chaperone

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Morales confirms Bolivia return, with chaperone

Buenos Aires, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Bolivia's former president Evo Morales confirmed on Saturday that he will return from exile on Monday but said that Argentina leader Alberto Fernandez would accompany him "for security reasons." Morales has spent the last year in Argentina after he resigned as president and fled the country following three weeks of protests at his controversial re-election to an unconstitutional fourth term in October 2019.

His successor as head of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, Luis Arce, won last month's election and will be inaugurated as president on Sunday.

"The day after tomorrow (Monday) in the morning, at 10:00 or 11:00 am, I will be crossing the border," said Morales.

Fernandez is due to attend Arce's inauguration but will then travel back to the border town of La Quiaca from where Morales will cross into Bolivia.

"I hope I won't have any legal problems," said Morales, adding that Fernandez would cross the border to Villazon with him.

From there he will travel on to the Tropico de Cochabamba region where he began his political career as a cocalero union leader.

Morales had been the subject of a detention order for "terrorism" should he return, but that was lifted by the public prosecutor following Arce's election victory.

He is also under investigation for "rape and trafficking" over two alleged relationships with underage girls, including one with whom he supposedly fathered a child.

He is due to travel more than 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) by land from the border as part of a vehicle caravan that will pass through several villages and areas where he remains hugely popular.

The 61-year-old was his country's first ever indigenous president and ruled for nearly 14 years after defying the two-term presidential limit set out in the constitution he promulgated in 2009.

Related Topics

Election Vehicle Villazon Cochabamba Argentina Bolivia October Border Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

1 hour ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

1 hour ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

1 hour ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

2 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.