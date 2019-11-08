UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morales Leads Outrage Over Humiliating Attack On Bolivian Mayor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:11 AM

Morales leads outrage over humiliating attack on Bolivian mayor

La Paz, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Bolivia's President Evo Morales condemned Thursday an attack on a female mayor in which an opposition mob forcibly cut her hair, covered her in paint and marched her barefoot through the streets.

Bolivia has been rocked by deadly post-election violence over opposition claims that Morales rigged his re-election last month.

A 20-year-old student died in clashes Wednesday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the central city of Cochabamba, bringing the overall toll to three dead since the October 20 election.

In nearby Vinto, an opposition mob stormed the municipal headquarters and dragged the mayor, Patricia Arce, into the street before setting the building ablaze.

Morales said in a tweet Thursday that Arce -- a member of his ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) party -- had been "cruelly abducted for expressing and defending her ideals and the principles of the poorest.

" Television images showed her on the ground, her hair cut, and covered in red paint. She was dragged and forced to walk barefoot through the town by the mob, before being rescued by police on motorcycles.

Morales' party demanded the police bring the perpetrators to justice.

Arce's office told local media Thursday the mayor "is recovering" from her ordeal.

"For these people, being a woman is a crime, being humble is a crime, having a skirt is a crime, said Vice President Alvaro Garcia.

"This has never happened in our democracy. That is called fascism: attacking women, assaulting them for their ethnic status. What Bolivia is facing is a fascist wave."The Women's Social Organizations, linked to the ruling party, expressed "outrage" at the attack, and "for all the insults of hatred, racism, discrimination and violence" of the opposition.

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Police Democracy Student Died Cochabamba Bolivia October Women Media TV All From Opposition

Recent Stories

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

9 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

10 hours ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.