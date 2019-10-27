UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morales Says No 'political Negotiation' In Contested Bolivia Vote

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Morales says no 'political negotiation' in contested Bolivia vote

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Bolivian President Evo Morales, whose reelection victory has been disputed by the opposition, said Saturday there will be no "political negotiation.""I want to tell you here that there is no political negotiation, here we respect the Constitution and we respect the party that won the last election," Morales said in a speech in Cochabamba.

Related Topics

Election Cochabamba Opposition

Recent Stories

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

7 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

8 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

8 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

9 hours ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

9 hours ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.