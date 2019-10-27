Morales says no 'political negotiation' in contested Bolivia vote

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Bolivian President Evo Morales, whose reelection victory has been disputed by the opposition, said Saturday there will be no "political negotiation.""I want to tell you here that there is no political negotiation, here we respect the Constitution and we respect the party that won the last election," Morales said in a speech in Cochabamba.