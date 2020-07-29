UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morales Supporters Rally Against Bolivia Election Delay

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Morales supporters rally against Bolivia election delay

El Alto, Bolivia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Supporters of former Bolivian president Evo Morales announced plans for a general strike on Tuesday while protesting a decision to further delay national elections because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country.

Morales fled the country late last year and now lives in Argentina after demonstrations against his re-election to an unconstitutional fourth term.

At least 5,000 people demanded the government walk back plans to postpone the vote by another six weeks during a march through El Alto, an electoral stronghold for the leftist ex-leader.

"The election date of September 6 must be respected," mining leader Lucio Padilla told AFP. "Our obligation is to defend democracy."Labour activists are planning national work stoppages from Monday unless the election tribunal pledges to hold the vote on schedule.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Padilla Argentina March September From Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

26 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

26 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

41 minutes ago

India ends night curfew

56 minutes ago

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.