Morales supporters rally against Bolivia election delay

El Alto, Bolivia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Supporters of former Bolivian president Evo Morales announced plans for a general strike on Tuesday while protesting a decision to further delay national elections because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country.

Morales fled the country late last year and now lives in Argentina after demonstrations against his re-election to an unconstitutional fourth term.

At least 5,000 people demanded the government walk back plans to postpone the vote by another six weeks during a march through El Alto, an electoral stronghold for the leftist ex-leader.

"The election date of September 6 must be respected," mining leader Lucio Padilla told AFP. "Our obligation is to defend democracy."Labour activists are planning national work stoppages from Monday unless the election tribunal pledges to hold the vote on schedule.