Morata and Vlahovic in Juve attack for Villarreal decider

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Alvaro Morata will start alongside Dusan Vlahovic in the Juventus attack for Wednesday's decisive second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

Morata's burgeoning strike partnership with January signing Vlahovic will be key for Massimiliano Allegri's side as with the tie locked at 1-1 and the away goals rule no longer in place they will need a goal in order to prolong Italy's participation in Europe's top club competition.

The rest of the line-up is as expected with Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi on the bench after recovering from injury.

Daniele Rugani will partner Matthijs de Ligt in central defence while Manuel Locatelli plays in central midfield with Arthur.

Gerard Moreno did not make the Villarreal starting line-up but is on the bench after returning from a calf injury which had kept him out of action for weeks.

Etienne Capoue does start in midfield while Manuel Trigueros takes the place of injured Albert Moreno in an unsurprising line-up.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 2000 GMT; first leg 1-1): Juventus (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio; Juan Cuadrado (captain), Manuel Locatelli, Arthur, Adrien Rabiot; Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata Coach Massimiliano Allegri (ITA) Villarreal (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Serge Aurier, Raul Albiol (captain), Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan; Yeremi Pino, Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Manuel Trigueros; Arnaut Danjuma, Giovani Lo Celso Coach: Unai Emery (ESP) Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)