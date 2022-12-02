Morata starts for much-changed Spain in Japan World Cup match

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Alvaro Morata leads the line for a much-changed Spain against Japan as they look to seal qualification to the World Cup last 16.

A point is enough to sent 2010 champions La Roja through, while a victory would guarantee them top spot.

Luis Enrique starts with Morata in place of Marco Asensio up front, after the striker netted against both Germany and Costa Rica as a substitute.

Spain also brought Barcelona's teen left-back Alejandro Balde in for his full international debut, while winger Nico Williams also starts, with Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres dropping out.

Right-back Cesar Azpilicueta returns in place of Dani Carvajal, while Pau Torres plays at centre-back instead of Aymeric Laporte.

Japan, who likely need to win to progress, also make five changes from the team that lost 1-0 to Costa Rica.

Forwards Junya Ito and Takefusa Kubo, striker Daizen Maeda and midfielder Ao Tanaka all return to the line-up after starting the last game on the bench, while Shogo Taniguchi replaces Miki Yamane at right-back.

Influential midfielder Wataru Endo misses out through injury.

Starting line-ups: Japan (4-2-3-1) Shuichi Gonda; Shogo Taniguchi, Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida (capt), Yuto Nagatomo; Ao Tanaka, Hidemasa Morita; Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Junya Ito; Daizen Maeda Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (JPN) Spain (4-3-3) Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri Hernandez, Pau Torres, Alejandro Balde; Gavi, Sergio Busquets (capt), Pedri; Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP) Referee: Victor Gomes (RSA)