More Animals Suspected To Have Contracted COVID-19 In Sri Lankan Zoo

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Four animals including two chimpanzees and two orangutans were suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 virus at Sri Lanka's Dehiwala Zoo, located in capital Colombo, Wildlife Protection State Minister Wimalaweera Dissanayake was quoted by local media on Monday as saying.

The minister said the relevant officials had been advised to conduct further investigation to confirm whether the animals were infected with the virus.

Last month, an 11-year-old lion Thor tested positive with the COVID-19, making it the first known case of an animal contracting the virus in the country.

Later, a 12-year-old lioness Sheena, also sheltered at the Dehiwala Zoo, tested positive for the virus.

Both the lion and the lioness have recovered, wildlife officials said.

All staff at the zoo were subject to two weeks' quarantine.

