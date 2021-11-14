More Attacks Reported In Ecuador Prison Where Riot Left 68 Dead: Government
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 09:30 AM
Guayaquil, Ecuador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Inmates who staged a riot that left at least 68 dead at a prison in Ecuador are attacking each other again, a spokesman for the president said Saturday evening.
"The government must report that new incidents are now occurring" in the prison in Guayaquil, spokesman Carlos Jijon said. He said prisoners from different sections of the penitentiary are attacking each other.