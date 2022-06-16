UrduPoint.com

More Australians Injured At Home During COVID-19 Lockdowns: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

More Australians injured at home during COVID-19 lockdowns: report

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) --:The number of Australians who were injured at home increased during the initial coronavirus lockdowns, a report has revealed.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) on Thursday published data on hospitalizations for injuries in the financial year 2019-20, saying that there were 527,000 cases of people being hospitalized and 13,400 deaths due to injury during that period.

Males made up 55 percent of hospitalizations and 62 percent of deaths.

The report found the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia had a significant impact on the types of injuries people sustained.

"COVID-19 restrictions contributed to a decrease in injury-related hospitalizations in the early months of 2020, with 14 percent fewer admissions between March and May compared with the previous year. However, as restrictions eased, injury admissions rose and by June 2020 were similar to previous years," AIHW spokesperson Adrian Webster said in a media release.

