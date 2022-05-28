More China-donated COVID-19 vaccine syringes arrive in Myanmar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) --:A new batch of 5.42 million China-donated COVID-19 vaccine syringes arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Saturday, said a statement from the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar.

China's latest donation of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and 13 million COVID-19 vaccine syringes to Myanmar have arrived in Yangon in separate batches, the embassy said.

Of them, the final batch of 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive in Yangon on May 29, the embassy's statement said.