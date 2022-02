More countries use China-Laos Railway for goods transport: Lao official

VIENTIANE, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :business operators from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar are now using the China-Laos Railway to import and export goods to and from China and beyond, according to a Lao official.

Local daily Vientiane Times on Tuesday quoted Vice President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Daovone Phachanthavong, as saying that more goods are being shipped between China and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member countries through the railway.

"I think Laos' economy will improve this year now that the Laos-China Railway is in use. Businesses in Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar are increasingly engaged in trade with China using the railway," he said.

"I have been hired to transport goods between China and these four ASEAN countries. In addition, many people in ASEAN countries, particularly Thailand, want to travel on the railway and visit Vang Vieng and Luang Prabang once the COVID-19 outbreak has subsided.""I am sure that when the pandemic wanes and travel restrictions are lifted, many Chinese people will also visit Laos and other ASEAN countries, and will use the railway, which will directly benefit hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality sector," Daovone said.