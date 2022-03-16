More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tonga, Vanuatu, Samoa

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Tonga, Vanuatu and Samoa have reported more positive COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and he is now in home isolation, according to Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online on Wednesday.

Tonga's Minister for Health Saia Piukala confirmed on Wednesday that three of Tonga's cabinet ministers, namely Minister for Internal Affairs Sangstar Saulala, Minister for Foreign Affairs Fekitamoelao 'Utoikamanu and Minister for Justice and Prisons Samiu Vaipulu, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonga is expected to have more positive COVID-19 cases because the Ministry of Health is including positive cases detected by rapid antigen tests (RAT) in addition to PCR tests, the health minister added.

As of Tuesday, Tonga has recorded 1,365 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Vanuatu has reported 341 cases as of Monday, while Samoa has 15 positive cases.