UrduPoint.com

More Dengue Cases Reported In Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

More dengue cases reported in Philippines

MANILA,July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday that the number of dengue cases recorded from Jan. 1 to June 18 this year was 58 percent higher than the cases recorded in the same period last year.

The DOH said 239 people have died from the mosquito-borne disease so far.

The Central Luzon region, north of Manila, recorded the highest cases of 6,641, followed by the Central Visayas region in central Philippines with 6,361, and the Zamboanga Peninsula in southern Philippines with 4,787.

The health department urged the public to destroy mosquito breeding places to protect themselves.

Dengue usually peaks at the start of the rainy season from July to October due to fluctuating weather conditions, flooding, and accumulation of contaminated water.

Mosquitos breed in stagnant water like water-filled containers and some plants like bananas.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water Died Zamboanga Manila Same Philippines June July October From

Recent Stories

SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's ho ..

SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's home landline phone

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to incre ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to increase flights to Skardu

46 minutes ago
 Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

2 hours ago
 U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women f ..

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women for Completing Inaugural USPWC ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management ma ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambass ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KPK Police

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.