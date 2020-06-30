UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Domestic Flights, Interstate Trains As India Eases Virus Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 07:20 AM

More domestic flights, interstate trains as India eases virus lockdown

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :India will allow more domestic flights and interstate train services to operate but keep schools shut as the nation of 1.3 billion further eases its lockdown despite growing concern about rising coronavirus cases.

The South Asian nation recorded almost 550,000 virus infections on Monday, including 16,475 deaths, making it the fourth worst-hit in terms of case numbers after the US, Brazil and Russia.

But with the economy struggling during the shutdown, authorities have sought to restart activities while maintaining "containment zones" to try and limit the virus spread.

"Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner," the Home Affairs ministry said late Monday in its "Unlock 2" guidelines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address the nation in a speech on Tuesday.

The new measures -- which also include a shorter night curfew -- will come into force on Wednesday and remain in place until the end of July.

The night curfew would be further relaxed to permit the movement of people and goods for work or when they take public transport, the ministry said.

Schools, metro trains in cities, cinemas, gyms and swimming pools would remain closed, while activities in "containment zones" would still be severely restricted, it added.

Under a major easing of the lockdown in early June, places of religious worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls were allowed to reopen.

The virus has particularly hit India's densely populated cities and there are now major concerns for New Delhi which has overtaken Mumbai with more than 85,000 cases.

The government has been criticized over a lack of testing that experts say has hidden the true number of cases in India.

grk/it

Related Topics

India Mumbai Russia Narendra Modi Metro New Delhi Brazil Turkish Lira June July Government Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

7 hours ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

7 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

7 hours ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

7 hours ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.