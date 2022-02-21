More feed additives from China to enter Pakistani market

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) ::More feed additives from China will enter Pakistani market as Beijing Smile Feed Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., a high-tech company that specializes in the manufacturing of safe and environmentally friendly biofeeds, biofeed additives, and animal health products, set up a representative office in Pakistan in a recent move.

"We will be directly involved in the Pakistani feed market, as well as through local distributors", Dr. Waseem Abbas, the Pakistan national manager of the company told China Economic Net (CEN) in an interview.

Animal feed additives are essential for livestock health and aid in feeding, conception, immune system response, and overall health. Globally speaking, the market for animal feed additives experienced y-o-y growth of 5.1% in 2020-2021 and topped a valuation of US$ 40 Bn in 2021, as per a recent market survey by Persistence Market Research.

In Pakistan, At least 60% of feed additives, such as enzymes, amino acids, choline chloride, vitamins premix, and straight minerals in animal feed, are imported from China, which is one of the largest producers and consumers of meat in the world.

"Rapid urbanization and changing consumer preferences regarding the consumption of meat are key factors shaping the demand outlook for animal feed additives in China. Increasing per capita expenditure on high-quality food products in China has also created lucrative growth prospects for players operating in the market", Dr.

Waseem analyses.

China, as European nations, banned the use of antibiotics in feed to reduce the harm caused by antibiotic residues, which, if left unchecked, might cause more deaths globally than cancer by 2050.

"We're also working in Pakistan to limit the use of antibiotics. By using our probiotics as antibiotic replacers in feed, we can deliver antibiotic-free meat and eggs to Pakistani people", said Dr. Waseem.

According to Dr. Waseem, in Pakistan, livestock production contributes to over 60% of the total agricultural output value.

Pakistan produces about 8mln metric tons of feed annually, with about 150 registered feed mills and 200 unregistered ones catering to it. The industry generates an annual turnover of about PKR 200bln to PKR 250bln from local sales.

As per Persistence Market Research, rising disposable income will continue spurring demand for nutrition-rich animal source foods, translating into better growth prospects for animal feed additive suppliers in Pakistan.

Dr. Waseem receives his doctoral education in China Agricultural University. "As a a country manager, I am in charge of sales and technical support for our goods. My engagement with the Chinese company will promote bilateral cooperation in the research and assessment of both markets", he said.