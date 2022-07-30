UrduPoint.com

More Foreign Firms Expand Business In China In Q2: Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

More foreign firms expand business in China in Q2: survey

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign-funded companies in China remain upbeat about China's development prospects and market potential, with the vast majority maintaining or expanding their business scale in the second quarter, according to a recent survey.

About 72.5 percent of the 500-plus surveyed foreign enterprises maintained their business scale in the second quarter, up by 1.5 percentage points over the survey result in the first quarter, according to the report released by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Some 18.5 percent saw business expansion in China, marking an increase of 2.1 percentage points over the result of the previous survey.

It also showed that foreign companies remain optimistic about their development prospects in China, with 11.2 percent reporting increased investment in the world's second-largest economy in the April-June period.

Over 40 percent of the surveyed foreign enterprises said they would choose southwest China's Chengdu and Chongqing as the main destination for investment, the report showed.

Related Topics

World Business China Chongqing Chengdu Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

15 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

15 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

16 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.