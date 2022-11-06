More funds flow to green sectors on interbank market: association

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :More funds flew to green and low-carbon sectors through interbank market financing in the first three quarters, data from a dealer association showed.

About 246.31 billion Yuan (nearly 34 billion U.S. Dollars) were raised via debt financing instruments for green development in the Jan.-Sept. period, up 15.

5 percent from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.

Bond issuance related to carbon neutrality and sustainable development stood at 105.56 billion yuan and 21.5 billion yuan, respectively, in the period.

The association also said that on the interbank market, a total of 7 trillion yuan was raised through debt financing instruments in the first three quarters, up 2 percent year on year. The financing by private enterprises jumped 14 percent to 428 billion yuan.