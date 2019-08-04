UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Homes Evacuated As New Storms Threaten Collapsing UK Dam

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

More homes evacuated as new storms threaten collapsing UK dam

Whaley Bridge, United Kingdom, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Another 55 homes have been evacuated from an English town threatened by a collapsing dam, emergency services said Sunday as they raced to reduce the water levels ahead of fresh storms.

Around 1,500 people had already been moved out of Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire after part of the dam wall holding back the Toddbrook Reservoir above the town fell away on Thursday following heavy rain.

A military helicopter has been dropping sandbags to shore up the structure while emergency services have been working around the clock to pump water out of the reservoir.

Water levels have now been reduced by one-third since Thursday, Deputy Fire Chief Gavin Tomlinson told reporters on Sunday morning.

"Our priority remains the same, to pump as much water out of the reservoir as possible, to protect the Whaley Bridge community from the risk of the dam failing," he said.

He added: "A total of 22 pumps have been working through the night and we have been successful in taking about 35 percent of the water held in the reservoir out.

"This work will continue until engineers are confident that the water is at a safe level and the risk has been mitigated." The Met Office weather agency has issued a thunderstorm warning for Sunday afternoon, and predicted there could be 30 to 40 millimetres of rain in just a couple of hours.

Residents who fled their homes on Thursday have been allowed back this weekend to collect any essential items, but limited to 15 minutes and warned they enter the town at their own risk.

If the dam fails, emergency services vehicles will sound their horns three times while a loud hailer will also ring out across the town.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the area on Friday evening, where he said the 180-year-old dam would require a "major rebuild".

Related Topics

Weather Fire Water Threatened Vehicles Dam Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

15 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.