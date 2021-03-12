More influential Dems call on New York governor to resign

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The number of Democrats calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual harassment allegations increased Friday as influential Congress members including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said he could no longer effectively lead the state.

The call follows the greenlighting of a formal investigation of the claims, which now come from six women who say the 63-year-old Cuomo inappropriately harassed them.

The latest accusation, reported Wednesday in the Times Union newspaper in state capital Albany, appears more serious.

It says Cuomo put his hand under the blouse of a female staffer and touched her "aggressively" at the end of 2020 in his private residence.

"The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration's staff," popular progressive Ocasio-Cortez and fellow House Democrat Jamaal Bowman said in a joint statement.

The lawmakers, both from New York, also mentioned the crisis over Cuomo's apparent hiding of data on Covid-19 nursing home deaths.

"We believe these women... and we believe the 55 members of the New York State legislature including the State Senate majority leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges," they wrote.

Another powerful Democrat, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, said investigations must be allowed to run their course, but that does not mean Cuomo should remain in office.

"The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point," Nadler said in a statement.

"Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign." Cuomo made a name for himself last year as a straight-talking pragmatist in the first onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, but he has found himself in the biggest crisis of his political career.

New York's two representatives in the US Senate, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, have refrained from calling on Cuomo to quit.

And Cuomo himself has so far ruled out stepping down.

But remaining in office appeared increasingly untenable for the governor, who has served in the post for 10 years and whose father Mario Cuomo was also a three-term governor of the state.

After meeting with lawmakers, Democratic state assembly speaker Carl Heastie said Thursday he was "authorizing the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation" -- the first step towards an eventual impeachment.