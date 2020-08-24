More medical checks for Japan PM as health speculation grows

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he had undergone more medical tests but declined to provide details, a week after a first hospital visit that fuelled growing speculation about his health.

Abe cut short his first term in office in part because of crippling health problems linked to ulcerative colitis, an ailment he said he had overcome when he returned to power in 2012.

But in recent weeks, reports have suggested that the 65-year-old prime minister is ill again, with tabloids claiming he has been vomiting blood and even confidants publicly saying he needed rest.

Abe arrived back at his office on Monday afternoon after several hours at the hospital in Tokyo, but offered little detail on his condition.

"Today, I received detailed explanations about the results of the tests from last week, and I had additional tests," he told reporters.

"By taking full care of my health, I would like to continue to work hard." He declined to be drawn further on the nature of the tests conducted last week or on Monday, but suggested he might speak publicly about them at "a later time".

Earlier, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga downplayed speculation about Abe's health.

"I see him every day and I don't see any change in him," he said.

When asked whether Abe would serve out his term through September 2021, Suga said: "The additional tests are being done to achieve that end." Even before his hospital visit last week, there were questions about whether Abe was sick, with commentators noting he has not held a full press conference in weeks despite rising criticism of the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Abe's health has haunted him in the past. In 2007, he resigned just a year into his first term as prime minister, citing health problems in part.

He was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel condition, and spent months being treated in hospital.

On his return to office in 2012, Abe said he had overcome the condition with the help of medication.