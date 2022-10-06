More mysteries await to unfold as trailer of 'Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3' gets unveiled

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :With a new volume full of thrill, crime-mysteries and unthinkable paranormal activities, return of 'Unsolved Mysteries' sent down chills to the millions of fans around the world.
After a long wait of two years Netflix has finally come up with the 3rd season of its most-loved crime-mystery series unveiling its suspense filled trailer recently.
The streaming platform released the trailer of this haunting series via its official YouTube channel with a description, stating even more mysterious disappearances and baffling with a possibly supernatural phenomenon.
"Are you ready to solve a mystery? The global phenomenon returns with nine new mysteries in Volume 3.
Join the search and perhaps you may be able to help solve a mystery," Stated the online streaming service along with revealing the release date of its first unsolved thrilling mystery.
According to Netflix this time its going be a three-week journey of this iconic series starting from October 18 till November 01, 2022 during which 3 intriguing episodes each week will create min-boggling scenarios for its viewers.
As the Halloween season is just around the corner, Netflix has planned to align the 'Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3' under it's 'Scariest Netflix & Chills Yet' show list which is focused on various spooky Halloween shows and movies.