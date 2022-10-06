UrduPoint.com

More Mysteries Await To Unfold As Trailer Of 'Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3' Gets Unveiled

October 06, 2022

More mysteries await to unfold as trailer of 'Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3' gets unveiled

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :With a new volume full of thrill, crime-mysteries and unthinkable paranormal activities, return of 'Unsolved Mysteries' sent down chills to the millions of fans around the world.

After a long wait of two years Netflix has finally come up with the 3rd season of its most-loved crime-mystery series unveiling its suspense filled trailer recently.

The streaming platform released the trailer of this haunting series via its official YouTube channel with a description, stating even more mysterious disappearances and baffling with a possibly supernatural phenomenon.

"Are you ready to solve a mystery? The global phenomenon returns with nine new mysteries in Volume 3.

Join the search and perhaps you may be able to help solve a mystery," Stated the online streaming service along with revealing the release date of its first unsolved thrilling mystery.

According to Netflix this time its going be a three-week journey of this iconic series starting from October 18 till November 01, 2022 during which 3 intriguing episodes each week will create min-boggling scenarios for its viewers.

As the Halloween season is just around the corner, Netflix has planned to align the 'Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3' under it's 'Scariest Netflix & Chills Yet' show list which is focused on various spooky Halloween shows and movies.

