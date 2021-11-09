More new cars sold in Ireland are electric

DUBLIN, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:Electric vehicles accounted for 15.7 percent of all new private cars sold in Ireland in the first ten months of this year, compared to 7.4 percent in the same period last year, said the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Monday.

This means that out of all new private cars, the share of electric vehicles, including electric-only or battery-driven electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, has more than doubled in the aforesaid period, said the CSO in a press statement.

Looking exclusively at electric-only cars, the share of new electric cars sold increased from 4.6 percent in the first ten months of 2020 to 8.2 percent in 2021, it added.

In the first ten months of this year, a total of 98,854 new private cars were sold in Ireland, of which 15,535 were electric vehicles -- including 8,089 electric-only cars and 7,446 plug-in hybrid electric cars, according to the CSO figures.